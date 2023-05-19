Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in the Japanese city on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting during which he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

He will interact with over two dozen world leaders in summits as well as in bilateral meetings, officials said.

"I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," Modi said in his departure statement.