A man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan, the official said. Further details, including the arresting agency, weren’t immediately available.

The police had earlier named James a “person of interest” in the shooting case in which 23 people were injured in a Tuesday morning rush-hour attack that prompted new calls to fight a surge of violence in the city’s transit system. Authorities have offered rewards totaling $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman, who the police said, is believed to have acted alone.

A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets in a rush-hour subway train. The manhunt initially centered around a U-Haul van found hours afterward parked on a Brooklyn street, and on a “person of interest” identified by police as Frank James, who was believed to have rented the vehicle in Philadelphia.

Ten people were hit directly by gunfire, including five hospitalised in critical but stable condition, authorities said. Police said 13 more people suffered from smoke inhalation or were otherwise injured in the chaos as panicked riders fled the smoke-filled subway car. All of the victims were expected to survive their injuries, police said.

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