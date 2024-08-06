In the wake of political unrest in Bangladesh, miscreants attacked, vandalized, and set fire to at least six police stations in Chittagong, looting weapons, ammunition, and various equipment, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The violence followed the reported resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which led to celebratory gatherings turning violent. The affected police stations included Chandgaon, Patenga, EPZ, Kotowali, Akbar Shah, and Pahartali, all under the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP).

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The miscreants also targeted the homes and offices of Awami League leaders and activists. Several police officers were injured during the attacks, and the assailants managed to loot a significant amount of police weaponry and other equipment.

Around 5 p.m. local time, attackers attempted to breach the main gate of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police Lines in Dampara. Police responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Despite this, hundreds of people gathered in front of the main gate, attempting to forcibly enter and attack the police commissioner's office. The police urged the crowd to disperse, but the situation escalated as the agitated crowd began pelting bricks at the office.