The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fined Prime Minister Imran Khan 50,000 Pakistani rupees for the third time for violating the code of conduct during the second round of local government elections, according to local media.

According to the Dawn daily, the ECP fined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and three other public officials each Pakistani 50,000 for speaking at a public assembly in Malakand in breach of the code of conduct.

Despite the ECP’s letters requesting that they refrain from speaking at the rally in Malakand on March 20, Imran Khan and others did so.

Malakand’s district monitoring officer (DMO), Ziaur Rehman, issued five different orders, according to the Pakistani daily, asking the prime minister, chief minister, federal ministers Murad Saeed and Ali Haider Zaidi, and provincial minister Shakeel Khan to pay the amount by March 27.

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According to Dawn newspaper, Rehman stated that the prime minister and four other functionaries had the right to file an appeal before the ECP within three days of the order under Section 234(5) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Prime Minister Khan had previously been fined 50,000 Pakistani rupees for speaking at public assemblies in Lower Dir and Swat.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan National Assembly will convene on Friday for a crucial session, during which a motion of no confidence in Imran Khan will be introduced. The house will assemble at 11 a.m., according to the National Assembly Secretariat, with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, according to the Express Tribune.

On March 8, the Opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, based on their shared loathing for Imran Khan.