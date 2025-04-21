Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years as its first Latin American pontiff, died early Monday morning at the Vatican. He was 88.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Cardinal Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an official statement.

The Pope passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, according to a Vatican statement. Later that morning, Cardinal Farrell formally announced the death at Casa Santa Marta.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God," Cardinal Farrell said.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was elected pope on March 13, 2013, following the historic resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He chose his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Mourning period and succession

Following the Pope's death, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next pontiff.

After the mourning period concludes, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next pope. Of the 252 cardinals worldwide, 135 are currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave.

India has four cardinals eligible to participate in the conclave:

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad (51), Cardinal-Deacon of S. Antonio di Padova a Circonvallazione Appia and Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue

Cardinal Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao do Rosario Ferrao (72), Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman, President of Conference of Catholic Bishops of India and President of Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences

Cardinal Anthony Poola (63), Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal, Major Archbishop of Trivandrum of the Syro-Malankara and President of the Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church

During the conclave, smoke signals from the Sistine Chapel chimney indicate the cardinals' progress: black smoke means they have not yet selected a new Pope, while white smoke signals that a new Pope has been elected.

World leaders respond

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences, writing on social media: "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, wrote: "Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people's hearts across the globe. 'The People's Pope' will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."

Francis had battled various health issues throughout his papacy. Despite his declining health, he maintained an active schedule and continued pushing for Church reforms until his final days.

The Argentine-born pope was known for his emphasis on mercy, concern for the poor, and efforts to make the Church more inclusive. His leadership saw significant outreach to marginalised communities and attempts to address longstanding scandals that had damaged the Church's reputation.