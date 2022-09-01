The Health Minister of Portugal, Marta Temido, resigned on Tuesday after she was criticised for her handling of the situation involving the death of a pregnant Indian tourist and the overall healthcare services in the country.

Five hours after the death of a pregnant lady in Lisbon, she submitted her resignation.

According to report, especially in the gynaecological and obstetrics departments, Portugal has faced a staff shortage for some time, and Temido has been under criticism from the public and the opposition for it.

The incident involving the Indian woman's death served as the final nail in the demonstrations that eventually forced her to resign.

The prime minister accepted Temido's statement that she "no longer had the conditions" to perform the duties of the office

The president of Portugal at the time, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said he was waiting for Marta Temido's resignation as health minister. He added that he was considering the proposal to replace him.

According to a statement made by the Portuguese Presidency, the President informed the Prime Minister of the Health Minister's intent to resign. The statement added that the minister had agreed to give up his involvement in the healthcare sector.

As per report, a pregnant Indian woman died after being transferred from Hospital de Santa Maria to Hospital Sao Francisco Xavier, due to a lack of vacancies in the neonatology service. A cardiorespiratory arrest occurred during the trip and that resuscitation effort had been made during the transport.

At the Sao Francisco Xavier Hospital, the pregnant woman was "subject to an immediate cesarean section, with the newborn, weighing 722 gram, going to the neonatal critical care unit for preterm," according to Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN).

Marta Temido will continue serving as president until a replacement is chosen. The Council of Ministers, which is scheduled to take place on September 15, must approve the successor.