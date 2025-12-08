Powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on December 8 evening, prompting immediate tsunami warnings for parts of the country’s northeastern coastline. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed the tremor, while Reuters reported that evacuation alerts were swiftly issued for vulnerable coastal zones.

According to preliminary assessments, the earthquake hit off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido, raising concerns that tsunami waves of up to three metres (10 feet) could reach nearby shores. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying coastal areas to move to higher ground.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred at 11:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. ET), with its epicentre located approximately 70 km (44 miles) offshore at a depth of around 33 miles.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan announced that a Countermeasures Room has been activated to coordinate emergency response efforts. “Relevant ministries and agencies will collaborate and devote all efforts to the response,” the PMO posted on its official X account shortly after the quake.

The Cabinet Office's Disaster Management Division also confirmed tsunami warnings for the central Hokkaido Pacific coast, the Aomori Prefecture Pacific coast, and several adjoining regions.

Japan, which sits atop the seismically active Ring of Fire, experiences thousands of earthquakes each year. The country’s most devastating recent disaster remains the 2011 Tohoku earthquake—a 9.1-magnitude quake that triggered massive tsunamis and a catastrophic nuclear incident.

Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity and potential aftershocks as this remains a developing story. More details are awaited.