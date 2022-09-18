A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the sparsely populated southern area of Taiwan on September 18, triggering a tsunami warning.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2 and a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (6.21 miles).

According to Taiwan media, a low-rise building containing a convenience shop collapsed, and at least one train carriage derailed at an east coast station.

Following the tremor, the US Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan. It said that dangerous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (190 miles) of the epicenter along Taiwan's beaches.

Following the earthquake, Japan's meteorological office issued a tsunami warning for 1-meter waves in parts of Okinawa prefecture.