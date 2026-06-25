Powerful earthquakes rock Venezuela, USGS warns death toll could reach 100,000

Two powerful earthquakes struck western Venezuela late on Wednesday, triggering building collapses and widespread panic as authorities assessed the scale of the damage. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) warned that the disaster could result in between 10,000 and 100,000 deaths.

According to the USGS, the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 7.2, struck near San Felipe, around 284 km west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT. It was followed almost immediately by a stronger magnitude 7.5 quake centred near Yumare, about 293 km west of the Venezuelan capital.

The USGS said the earthquakes were likely to cause "high casualties and extensive damage", adding that the impact was expected to be widespread.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) in India recorded the earthquake at a shallow depth of 15 km, reporting it as a magnitude 6.8 event based on its own measurements.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said she would address the nation to provide an update on the situation following the powerful earthquake.

The US Embassy in Caracas said it was closely monitoring developments and advised American citizens in Venezuela to avoid damaged areas, stay out of compromised buildings, follow local media for updates and seek secure shelter. It also urged US nationals to monitor the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) for official information.

While the full extent of the devastation remains unclear, Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González said two consecutive earthquakes had caused significant structural damage and sparked panic across affected areas. He added that, hours after the quakes, there was still no official confirmation of casualties or fatalities.

Messages of support poured in from leaders across the region. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, while US Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar offered prayers for the victims and rescue workers. Opposition leader María Corina Machado also called for unity and prayed for the safety of Venezuelan families as emergency efforts continued.

Authorities have not yet released an official casualty figure, and rescue operations are underway in the affected regions.