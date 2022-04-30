According to a Taliban spokesman, a huge explosion swept through a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, killing at least 10 people and wounded 20 more.

Hundreds of worshippers arrived for prayers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramdan, and the Khalifa Aga Gul Jan Mosque was full, according to locals, who fear the death toll would rise much higher.

Mohammad Nafi Takor, the Taliban's official interior ministry spokesman, was unable to provide additional information, and the area was blocked off by Taliban security forces. The cause of the explosion was unknown at the time, and no one claimed blame for it.

The boom was so loud that it shook the mosque's neighbourhood, residents said, commenting on the condition of anonymity out of fear for their own safety.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, driving up to the end of a short street in an eastern Kabul area to reach the mosque, which is home to the bulk of Afghanistan's Sunni Muslims.