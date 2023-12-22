On Thursday, December 21, 2023, a tragic event unfolded at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, when a student named David Kozak opened fire, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 individuals and injuries to more than 20 others.

This incident has been marked as the worst mass shooting in the nation's history.

David Kozak, a 24-year-old student studying Polish history at the university, was described by Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek as an "excellent student" with no prior criminal record. The shooting took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, situated near the Vltava River in Jan Palach Square.

The motives behind Kozak's actions remain unclear, as officials have not linked the attack to any extremist ideology or groups. However, it was reported that Kozak had shared his fantasies about mass shootings online, expressing a desire to kill and fears that he might one day become a maniac.



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In a chilling revelation, it was discovered that Kozak had also taken the life of his own father earlier on the day of the university attack. He was legally in possession of several firearms and had a significant amount of ammunition with him during the shooting, which police believe was a well-planned and horrific act.

After the shooting, the university building was evacuated, and the perpetrator ultimately shot himself dead. In the wake of this devastating event, the Czech government declared Saturday a national day of mourning to honour the victims, as announced by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The community has been left in shock and mourning, with people lighting candles in front of the main building of Charles University as a tribute to those affected by the tragedy. As the investigation continues, the country grapples with the aftermath of this senseless violence and the loss of lives.