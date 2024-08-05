President Droupadi Murmu of India landed in Fiji on August 5, marking the start of a historic three-nation diplomatic mission to the Pacific region.

The trip, which includes stops in New Zealand and Timor-Leste, represents the first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to Fiji and Timor-Leste. It aims to strengthen India's ties with Pacific nations and advance its Act East Policy.

During her two-day stay in Fiji, Murmu is set to meet with Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. She will also address the Fijian Parliament and engage with the local Indian diaspora.

From August 7-9, Murmu will visit New Zealand, where she will hold talks with Governor-General Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Her itinerary includes speaking at an education conference and interacting with Indian community members.

The tour concludes in Timor-Leste on August 10, with planned meetings between Murmu and Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.