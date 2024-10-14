President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian community in Algeria for enhancing India's global reputation during her address in Algiers on October 13.

The president emphasised the government's appreciation for the diaspora's contributions to India's growth and international prestige.

Murmu highlighted India's rapid economic progress, noting its consistent 8 per cent annual growth rate and its recent ascension to become the world's fifth-largest economy.

She also pointed out significant reductions in poverty levels and India's increasing role in global development.

The visit marks the first time an Indian president has traveled to Algeria, signaling potential strengthening of bilateral relations.

Members of the Indian community expressed excitement and pride over Murmu's presence, with some noting the high regard Algerians hold for Indians.

Gargi Salwan, a senior general manager and the first woman to lead teams in her Algerian company, described Murmu's visit as inspiring.

Another community member, Lalan Jha, highlighted the significance of the president's trip, expressing optimism about future India-Algeria relations.

President Murmu's Algeria visit is part of a broader three-nation African tour, including stops in Mauritania and Malawi. The trip, scheduled from October 13 to 19, aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore opportunities for cooperation between India and these African nations.⁩