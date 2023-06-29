Human remains are believed to have been found within the wreckage of Titan submersible that imploded near the Titanic wreckage, killing five people on board the sub.

Pieces from the sub, which imploded on a deep dive to the Titanic, were unloaded in St John’s Canada, on Wednesday.

The sub's landing frame and a rear cover, according to officials, were discovered among the wreckage.

US clinical experts will direct a proper examination of assumed stays, the coast watch said in an explanation.

The agency is just beginning its investigation into the disaster's causes. The evidence will be transported to a US port for additional testing and analysis by the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation (MBI).

Each of the five individuals on board the vessel kicked the bucket on 18 June after it collapsed around an hour and a half into a plunge to see the well known 1912 wreck, which sits at a profundity of 3,800m (12,500ft) in the north Atlantic.

The travelers were the head of OceanGate, which coordinated the plunge, 61-year-old Stockton Rush; 58-year-old British explorer Hamish Harding; Suleman Dawood, 19, and Shahzada Dawood, 48; what's more, French jumper Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77.

Also read : Russian chopper shot down by the Rebel Wagner mercenary group