Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to KP Sharma Oli on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time. Modi took to social media to express his good wishes and highlight the importance of the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

In his message on platform X, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples."

Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2024

The congratulatory message comes as Oli assumes the role of Prime Minister following a period of political changes in Nepal. As Oli begins his third term as Prime Minister, the exchange sets a tone of continued dialogue and partnership between India and Nepal in the coming period.