Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Seychelles' highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Guardian of the Blue Horizon, Seychelles' highest national honour for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development, on June 28.

The award was presented by Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan Herminie during Modi's three-day visit to the island nation. It recognises the Prime Minister's efforts to promote sustainable growth, climate action and green development.

The honour adds to a series of international recognitions received by Modi for his work on sustainability. In May 2026, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) awarded him the Agricola Medal for contributions to food security, agricultural transformation and sustainable farming. He was also honoured with the United Nations' Champions of the Earth Award and the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018 for his role in advancing sustainable development, environmental protection and inclusive economic growth.

Following bilateral and delegation-level talks, President Herminie said India and Seychelles had reaffirmed their commitment to a shared vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

He said discussions focused on implementing the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages, adopted earlier this year, and thanked India for its continued support in delivering tangible outcomes under the framework.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Seychelles was represented by Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Principal Minister and Minister for Fisheries, Agriculture and the Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Barry Faure.

Modi, who received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House earlier in the day, is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian community during his visit.