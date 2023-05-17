Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving "highly aggressive" paparazzi for over two hours in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said on May 17.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at an awards event in New York.

The pair was in town for the Women of Vision Awards, and Meghan was accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland.

In August 1997, while being pursued by paparazzi, Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and her close friend Dodi Fayed were murdered in a tragic automobile collision in Paris.

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According to the couple's representative, "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi." "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers," CNN stated.

According to a statement, the pair understands that "being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," referencing the spokesperson's comments. "While being a public figure attracts public attention, it should never come at the expense of anyone's safety."

The dissemination of these photos, considering the methods by which they were collected, fosters a highly invasive practise that is hazardous to everybody concerned, according to the spokesman. The event was not immediately confirmed by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The altercation allegedly occurred during the couple's first public appearance together since the King's Coronation earlier this month. Social media images have surfaced of Harry, Meghan, and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a cab. Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, resigned from their royal responsibilities in 2020 and relocated to the United States, citing excessive media persecution.

The prince has long expressed his rage at press intrusion, which he blames for his mother Princess Diana's death in 1997 when her vehicle crashed as it drove away from the photographers in Paris.

