Pro-Khalistan supporters protested in front of the Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto on July 9. However, the scene quickly intensified as members of the Indian community waving national flags countered the pro-Khalistan protesters.

Security was heightened near the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, United States, in anticipation of potential pro-Khalistan protests. No major incidents were reported, and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu inspected the Indian Embassy noting that everything remained relatively calm amidst the heightened tensions.

Earlier on July 2, pro-Khalistan supporters targeted the Indian consulate in San Francisco and California. Reports emerged of vandalism and an attempted arson, as individuals affiliated with the Khalistan movement allegedly set fire to the consulate building. The United States condemned the criminal act denouncing the vandalism and attempted arson as a serious offense.

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, expressed strong condemnation through a tweet, labeling the reported vandalism and attempted arson as a criminal offense. The United States reiterated its commitment to maintaining the security and sanctity of diplomatic premises.