Paul Auster, the celebrated American author renowned for his masterwork, the 'New York Trilogy', has passed away at the age of 77. The sad news of Auster's demise was confirmed by his wife and fellow writer, Siri Hustvedt, who disclosed that Auster breathed his last on Tuesday at their residence in Brooklyn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Auster had been battling lung cancer since 2022.

In her statement, Siri reflected on their profound and multifaceted relationship, expressing that while their long and rich dialogue spanning decades had come to an end, Auster's storytelling legacy lives on. She emphasized the enduring impact of Auster's works, which have been translated into more than forty languages and continue to resonate with readers worldwide.

Last year, Siri had disclosed Auster's cancer diagnosis via Instagram, revealing that he had been diagnosed in December 2022 and was undergoing treatment, while she navigated life in the challenging realm of "Cancerland".

Auster's literary repertoire includes the groundbreaking 'New York Trilogy' (1987), comprised of "City of Glass" (1985), "Ghosts" (1986), and "The Locked Room" (1986). This trilogy delved into diverse philosophical themes through the prism of postmodern detective and mystery fiction.

Among Auster's notable works is "4321", published in 2017 and shortlisted for the Booker Prize. This monumental novel spans over 800 pages, weaving a tale of quadraphonic realism set in the aftermath of World War II. It follows the parallel journeys of Archibald Isaac Ferguson from summer camp and high school baseball to his experiences as a student in New York and Paris during the tumultuous protests of the late 1960s.

In addition to his literary achievements, Auster also made significant contributions to cinema, penning screenplays for films such as "Smoke" (1995), "Blue in the Face" (1995), "Lulu on the Bridge" (1998), and directing "The Inner Life of Martin Frost" (2007) and "Lulu on the Bridge". He co-directed "Blue in the Face" with Wayne Wang.

In his later years, Auster continued to enrich the literary landscape with works such as "Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane" (2021), "Bloodbath Nation" (2023), and his final novel, "Baumhartner" (2023).

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