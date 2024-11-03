Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Dhaka on Saturday, November 2 demanding protections for Hindus and other minority communities, who have reported increased violence and threats since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests highlight escalating fears within minority communities, who feel increasingly vulnerable after Hasina’s departure during a student-led uprising in August.

The caretaker government, now led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has publicly denounced the attacks on Hindus, acknowledging the distress among minority groups. However, officials have indicated that many of these incidents are politically motivated rather than religiously driven, a stance that has fueled frustration among minority leaders who believe the violence is being downplayed. Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu civic leader, expressed deep regret, stating, “The council of advisors fails to recognize the real suffering of minorities. I have witnessed targeted attacks on temples, homes, and businesses."

The demonstrators are calling on the interim government to pass laws specifically protecting minorities and to ensure a minimum representation of minority communities within government bodies. Tensions have also intensified following recent sedition charges against 19 individuals who attended a minority rights rally in Chittagong. Authorities allege that these protesters disrespected the national flag by hoisting a saffron flag above it—a charge protesters claim is politically motivated. "Framing our leaders with false charges like sedition has only deepened our distrust of the government's intentions,” said Chiranjan Goswami, a protester at the Dhaka rally.

In Bangladesh, where Hindus form the largest minority at approximately 8% of the population, attacks have not been limited to Hindu communities alone. Reports indicate that Sufi shrines have also been targeted, allegedly by Islamist factions seeking to suppress diverse expressions of Islam.

Saturday’s rally in Dhaka follows a major demonstration in Chittagong, where around 10,000 people voiced similar concerns for minority rights and protection. Minority leaders have pledged to sustain these protests, demanding concrete measures to ensure their safety.

Former Prime Minister Hasina, 77, fled to India amid mass protests in August, bringing her 15-year rule—criticized for human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings—to an abrupt end. As the nation transitions under new leadership, the calls for justice and safety for minority groups underscore a critical issue for Bangladesh’s interim government, with activists urging swift and decisive action to uphold minority rights.