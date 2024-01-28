In an unprecedented act of protest, activists targeted the iconic Mona Lisa at the Louvre, not with vandalism, but with a symbolic "food counterattack." Demonstrators, affiliated with the group Riposte Alimentaire (Food Counterattack), threw soup at the glass-protected masterpiece to draw attention to their call for the right to "healthy and sustainable food."

The 16th Century painting by Leonardo da Vinci, housed in central Paris, remained undamaged as the soup splashed against the protective glass. Video footage captured two female protesters wearing T-shirts with the slogan "food counterattack" hurling liquid at the painting, all while emphasizing their message: "What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food? Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work."

Museum security promptly intervened, placing black screens in front of the protesters and evacuating the room. The Louvre confirmed that the painting was unharmed and that the Salle des Etats, where the artwork is displayed, reopened to visitors after cleaning.

Riposte Alimentaire later claimed responsibility for the act, stating that the protest aimed to integrate "food into the general social security system." The group criticized the current food model for stigmatizing the most vulnerable and advocated for a monthly food card worth €150 (£128) to be provided to citizens.

Despite the lack of damage to the masterpiece, the Louvre announced its intention to file a complaint regarding the incident. France's Minister for Culture, Rachida Dati, condemned the act, emphasizing that "no cause" could justify targeting the Mona Lisa, as it is part of the country's heritage and belongs to future generations.

This unusual protest comes amidst recent demonstrations by farmers in Paris, calling for an end to rising fuel costs and simplified regulations. The French capital witnessed road blockades by farmers on Friday as they voiced their concerns.

The Mona Lisa has been protected by safety glass since the early 1950s, following an incident where it was damaged by acid. In 2019, the museum installed a more transparent form of bulletproof glass to enhance its protection. This event follows a 2022 incident where an activist threw cake at the painting, urging environmental consciousness.