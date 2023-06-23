When Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on June 22, he was met with a divided crowd. While hundreds of Indians gathered near the South Lawn to catch a glimpse of him, another group of protestors from Manipur assembled near the North Lawn at the Black Lives Matter Plaza. The protestors, many of whom were members of the Kuki tribe, raised their voices against the ongoing ethnic violence in the state and the alleged apathy of the government towards their community.

Banners held by the Kuki protestors read "Stop attacking Kuki-Zomi villages" and "PM Modi: Hear the cries of Kuki-Zomi, stop the state-sponsored pogrom in Manipur, India."

Lien Gangte, a member of the North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA), expressed his concerns about the silence of Prime Minister Modi regarding the crisis. Gangte shared his personal experience as one of the thousands of victims of mob violence, urging the Prime Minister to break his silence and visit the state as a crucial step towards bringing normalcy to the ongoing crisis.

The situation in Manipur has been grim, with over 50 days of internet blackout, more than 5,000 displaced people living in relief camps, and a death toll exceeding 150. Despite the severity of the situation, the protestors questioned why Prime Minister Modi has remained silent and not taken control of the crisis.

The Kuki tribal community expressed disappointment that no questions related to their community were raised during the joint press conference addressed by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi. The North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) submitted a letter to President Biden, appealing for immediate action to address the plight of the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes in Manipur. They called for the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force and emphasized the importance of safeguarding human rights.

NAMTA also submitted a letter to the Embassy of India, addressing it to the Prime Minister, outlining the alarming situation in Manipur. The letter highlighted the burning and looting of tribal homes, attacks on churches, and the desperate need for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zomi tribes.

Protestors like Lydia Tombing Khuptong questioned the involvement of Chief Minister Biren Singh and Prime Minister Modi in the Manipur violence, emphasizing the deafening silence from those in power. Silas, a media convenor of Kuki INPI USA, expressed his personal hardships due to the lack of internet connectivity, and the devastating impact the violence has had on his family and community.

The protestors demand that the Union government declare President's Rule in Manipur to provide impartial support for all communities, establish a Justice Committee to account for the loss of victims, and create a separate administration for the Kuki-Zomi tribes under constitutional provisions. Their hope is that their voices will be heard, and immediate actions will be taken to restore peace and security in Manipur.

The Manipur crisis has reached a critical point, and the protestors seek intervention not only from the Indian government but also from the international community. They look to the United States to champion human rights and support their cause.