Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 in an Al-Qadir trust case by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court.

Following this, protests erupted across Pakistan and Imran's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery and they pelted stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights.

The reports also claimed that police fired teargas shells at protestors on Rawalpindi's Murree Road.

The PTI workers also threatened to shut down Pakistan if Imran Khan is not released.

The official Twitter handle of Imran Khan's party urged Pakistanis to come out and protest against his arrest.

Following the protest across Pakistan, Islamabad IGP Dr Khan appeared at the IHC and submitted a copy of the NAB's warrant.

''The anti-graft watchdog utilized the help of any law enforcement agency as per its requirements,'' Geo News quoted IGP as saying.

Meanwhile, IHC CJ Farooq inquired from the additional attorney general whether Imran's arrest was legal.

Imran was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) acting on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant.

He was arrested as a part of NAB's investigation in the AL-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.