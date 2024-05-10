Massive protests erupted in the Dadyal tehsil of Mirpur district, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), on Friday, May 10, as residents voiced their grievances against unjust taxes and the recent arrest of dozens of activists.

Originally planned for Saturday, May 11, to protest Pakistan-imposed taxes and rising prices, the demonstration was accelerated following the deployment of additional security forces and the arrest of 70 activists. This unexpected crackdown incited the populace, prompting them to take to the streets a day earlier than scheduled. Reports indicate clashes between protestors and security personnel, with stones being hurled at authorities.

In response to the escalating unrest, the local administration swiftly implemented Section 144 in the region, aiming to quell further protests.

The Pakistani authorities' attempts to suppress the planned May 11 demonstrations included deploying additional troops from the Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps, as well as arresting activists. According to The Dawn, 70 activists were detained by police in an effort to prevent a 'long march' organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee.

Tensions escalated as police resorted to firing teargas shells to disperse the protesting crowds, inadvertently injuring several girls in a nearby school, as reported by The Dawn.

The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee had organized a general strike and transport strike on Friday, demanding that the Pakistani government uphold an agreement reached in February. Failure to fulfill the promises outlined in the agreement led to widespread discontent and subsequent protests.

Currently, personnel from the Frontier Corps, Rangers, and Quick Response Force (QRF) of Punjab Province are stationed in the area to maintain order.

In the early hours of Thursday, police in Muzaffarabad carried out raids on the homes of several members of the action committee, including trader leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir. Eight committee members, including two student leaders, were detained during these raids, according to The Dawn.

Political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza condemned the violence against peaceful protesters in POK, emphasizing the intolerable nature of such actions.