Pakistan's PTI orders withdrawal from Punjab bypolls amid wider political protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has directed all its officials and workers to comply fully with its decision to boycott the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, instructing all party candidates to immediately withdraw their nomination papers. The party’s Central Media Department reiterated that PTI would not participate in the electoral process under any circumstances, following directives from party founder Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued strict instructions to all party officials and workers to fully comply with its decision to boycott the upcoming by-elections in the Punjab province, directing all its candidates to immediately withdraw their nomination papers, as reported by Geo News, citing The News on Saturday.

Although PTI had earlier considered contesting National Assembly seat NA-129 in Lahore, vacated after the death of senior politician Mian Muhammad Azhar, his son Hammad Azhar has opted not to run for personal reasons. Some individuals had submitted nominations under PTI’s name, prompting the party to reaffirm that such candidacies were not authorised and must be withdrawn immediately.

Separately, PTI members have resigned from parliamentary committees in line with Khan’s call for disengagement. Junaid Akbar stepped down as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and from the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy. Other resignations include Ali Asghar from Cabinet, Privatisation, and Planning committees; Sajid Khan from committees on Overseas Pakistanis, National Heritage, and Kashmir affairs; and Faisal Amin Khan from Economic Affairs, Food Security, and Parliamentary Task Force committees. Shahid Khattak and Asif Khan also left multiple standing committees, including those on education, culture, and information.

These resignations underline PTI’s broader strategy of political disengagement and protest, signalling a continued withdrawal from parliamentary processes in response to recent political developments.roles.

Ali Asghar stepped down from the Cabinet, Privatisation, and Planning committees; Sajid Khan left committees related to Overseas Pakistanis, National Heritage, and Kashmir affairs, even stating he was willing to resign from his assembly seat if directed, Geo News reported.

Faisal Amin Khan, brother of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, resigned from the Economic Affairs, Food Security, and Parliamentary Task Force committees. Shahid Khattak and Asif Khan also withdrew from multiple standing committees, including those focused on education, culture, and information, as reported by Geo News.

These resignations reflect the party's broader political disengagement strategy as it continues its protest against current political developments.