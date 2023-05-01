In a series of changes and breaking away from age-old tradition, people watching King Charles Coronation will be invited to join a “chorus of millions” to swear allegiance to the King and his heirs.

Reports revealed a number of striking changes to the ancient ritual, including the public pledge.

Female clergy will be prominent in a coronation full of firsts, and the King himself will pray aloud.

For the first time, religious leaders from other faiths will participate actively in the Christian service.

A hymn that will be sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Irish Gaelic will be the first to be performed at the Coronation on Saturday.

The three oaths that the King will take remain unchanged, including the promise to uphold "the Protestant Reformed Religion," despite changes intended to reflect other faiths.

All relevant information of the Westminster Nunnery administration - the subject of which is "called to serve" - have been distributed by Lambeth Castle.

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