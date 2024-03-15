Voting for the Russian presidential elections kicks off today, marking the first time in history that the polls will span three days. The incumbent President Vladimir Putin stands poised for a potential fifth term, amidst a field of challengers vying for the nation's highest office.

As polling stations opened in Russia's Far Eastern regions, including Kamchatka and Chukotka, Governor Vladimir Solodov became the first regional leader to cast his vote. The election, spanning from March 15-17, witnesses the introduction of new voting technologies, including a three-day voting period and remote voting, previously tested in lower-level polls.

Four candidates are in contention for the presidency, including Vladislav Davankov nominated by the New People's Party, Leonid Slutsky representing the LDPR party, Nikolay Kharitonov from the Communist Party of Russia, and the incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who has designated himself as a candidate.

Initially, 33 individuals expressed intentions to run for the presidency, but only 15 submitted the requisite documents, ultimately resulting in the registration of four candidates. This election also marks the first time that online voting is available in 29 regions, including Moscow, with over 4.7 million applications received.

With over 94,000 polling stations across Russia, voting will take place from 8 am to 8 pm local time, except in select regions abroad, where the process will conclude on March 17 at 9 pm local time. Results of the online vote are set to be announced on March 17 between 10 pm and 11 pm local time.

Putin, who has already served four terms as President since 2000, could potentially extend his tenure to a fifth term due to constitutional amendments that have expanded the presidential term limit. Should he secure victory, Putin would serve another six years, with the possibility of reelection in 2030, marking a significant chapter in Russia's political landscape.