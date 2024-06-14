Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14, offered “immediate” ceasefire and a pathway to negotiations in Ukraine, if Kyiv renounces its plan to join NATO and starts withdrawing troops from the four occupied Ukrainian regions, according to a report.

“We will do it immediately,” The Associated Press quoted Putin as saying in a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

Putin said that his proposal aims to find a “final resolution” of the conflict in Ukraine rather than “freezing it”.

Furthermore, he also stressed that the Kremlin is “ready to start negotiations without delay.”

The remarks by Putin come as the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) met in Italy, and as Switzerland prepared to host scores of world leaders this weekend to try to map out first steps toward peace in Ukraine. Russia, however, will not be a part of the meeting.

It may be mentioned that Putin also demanded Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, restrictions on its military force and protecting the interests of the Russian-speaking population in the country.

Media reports also quoted Putin as stating that all his demands should become part of “fundamental international agreements,” and all Western sanctions against Russia should be lifted.