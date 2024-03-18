Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning on Monday, cautioning that any direct conflict between Russia and the US-led NATO alliance would leave the world "one step away" from a full-scale World War III. Putin's statement came in the wake of his victory in the Presidential Elections, as reported by TASS.

Addressing the escalating tensions, Putin emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "I think that everything is possible in the modern world. But... it will be one step away from a full-scale third world war. I think it's unlikely. Is anyone interested in this?" quotes TASS.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has emerged as a focal point of contention, straining Moscow's relations with Western nations to levels unseen since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Putin, while acknowledging the risks of nuclear escalation, asserted that he had refrained from resorting to nuclear weapons in the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Putin's victory in the Russian Presidential elections, by an overwhelming margin of 87.17 per cent of the votes, reaffirms his firm grip on power. Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation secured second place with 4.1 per cent of the votes, followed by Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party with 4.8 per cent.

Amidst the political triumph, Putin disclosed plans for a prisoner exchange, which would have included the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who tragically passed away in a prison in February. Describing Navalny's demise as a "tragic occurrence," Putin cited similar incidents of prisoner deaths in the United States.

The presidential elections, conducted over three days from March 15 to 17, witnessed a notable voter turnout of 74.22 per cent, underscoring the significance of the political process amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and internal strife.