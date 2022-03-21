A Qatar Airways’ Delhi-Doha flight with over 100 passengers on board was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi airport due to technical reasons.

The aircraft took off from Delhi at 3.50 am on Monday and landed at Karachi at 5.30 am.

Seeking help from the government, a person, apparently one of the passengers, wrote on Twitter, “What is the status of QR579 – Delhi —Doha, diverted to Karachi?. No information being offered, no food or water being offered to passengers. Customer care is clueless. “

The airlines in a statement said the flight was diverted to Karachi due to an indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold, adding the incident is currently under investigation. The passengers have been disembarked and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha, it said.

The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha.

Qatar Airways also apologized the to passengers for its inconvenience.