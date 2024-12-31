The Quad partnership—comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—celebrated its 20th anniversary, tracing its origins to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. Initially formed for disaster relief, the group has since evolved into a significant strategic alliance focused on a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

A joint statement released by the four nations recognised the catastrophic impact of the 2004 tsunami, which claimed nearly a quarter million lives and displaced millions across 14 countries. The Quad nations, contributing over 40,000 emergency responders, worked together to provide critical relief. They emphasized that their commitment to humanitarian assistance remains strong, continuing efforts to address natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Over the past two decades, the Quad has expanded its focus beyond disaster relief to tackle complex regional challenges. The group now collaborates on issues such as climate change, health, quality infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. The Quad leaders have met annually since 2021 to further strengthen these initiatives and drive positive outcomes across the Indo-Pacific region.

The four nations reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability, supporting ASEAN's centrality and the Pacific Islands Forum. They also reiterated their backing for the Indian Ocean Rim Association as a key regional organization.

The Quad, now a full-fledged diplomatic partnership, continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific.