Noor Inayat Khan, an undercover agent for the British Special Operations Executive (SOE) during World War II, was an Indian-born spy and a direct descendant of Tipu Sultan.

To honour her sacrifice, Britain's Queen Camilla unveiled a new portrait of Khan at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Club in this city.

The 76-year-old senior royal also officially renamed the "Noor Inayat Khan Room" at the RAF Club on August 29.

The portrait of the woman stands opposite a stained-glass window honouring women in the RAF that was unveiled by her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

When she was hired by the SOE in 1942, Noor was a member of the RAF's Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).

She later became one of only two WAAF members to receive the George Cross (GC), the highest honour given for acts of the greatest bravery or for the most obvious bravery in the face of great danger.

"It was a proud moment to have the Queen unveil the portrait of Noor Inayat Khan at the RAF Club,” said British Indian author Shrabani Basu, who presented a copy of her biography of Noor – 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan' – to the Queen at the unveiling ceremony.

"For me, it has been a privilege to tell her story. This wonderful portrait will now be seen by many young men and women for generations. Noor's story will never be forgotten," she said.



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