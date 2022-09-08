Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are concerned about her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch has been suffering from deteriorating health for the past several months and had difficulties walking and standing.

Taking to Twitter, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted on Thursday that the whole country "will be deeply concerned" by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

The whole country will be deeply concerned and that her thoughts and the thoughts of the people across the United Kingdom were with "Her Majesty The Queen and her family". She added.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

On Tuesday, the queen presided over the ceremonial handover of power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland, Balmoral Castle.

According to the report, family members have been informed and are currently travelling to Balmoral. The queen's grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to visit her in her Scottish Highlands retreat.