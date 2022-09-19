The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be placed at Westminster Abbey on September 19. It will start at about 3.30 p.m. (IST) and last roughly an hour.



Earlier on September 14, a horse-drawn gun carriage carried the coffin to the Houses of Parliament, better known as the Palace of Westminster, where it lay in state for four days at Westminster Hall.



Previously, the coffin was taken to London's Buckingham Palace from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died at the age of 96. After her death, processions and ceremonies were held in Balmoral before the body was brought to London.



Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Vice President of China Wang Qishan, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are expected to attend the funeral.



2,000 dignitaries and guests are expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

5,949 military personnel have been deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation that began with the queen's death. That number comprises 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy, and 686 from the air force. In addition, around 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations have been involved.