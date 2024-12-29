Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae has issued a statement following the tragic crash of a passenger jet in Muan County, South Korea, on Sunday. The aircraft, carrying 181 people, veered off the runway, struck a wall, and burst into flames. Kim expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying, "Regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO."

The crash occurred around 9:07 am local time at Musan International Airport, located 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul. The flight, returning from Bangkok, had 175 passengers, mostly South Korean nationals, and six crew members. Two Thai nationals were also aboard. So far, authorities have confirmed 94 deaths, with only two survivors feared to have been rescued.

Firefighters reported that the crash caused passengers to be ejected from the aircraft, making survival chances extremely low. The plane was almost completely destroyed, and authorities are still working to recover the remains, which will take time.

Jeju Air, the airline operating the flight, assured the public that all efforts would be made to respond to the incident. The company emphasized that the aircraft, which had been in service for 15 years without any previous accidents, was being closely examined to determine the cause of the crash.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that a possible landing gear failure, potentially caused by a bird strike, may have contributed to the accident. Authorities are currently conducting an on-site investigation to confirm the exact cause.

In response to the disaster, South Jeolla authorities raised emergency alerts to the highest level and mobilized all available rescue teams. Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the crash site to oversee the response and offer his condolences to the victims' families.

The government has pledged full assistance to the bereaved families, with an emergency meeting being held by senior officials to discuss the ongoing situation.