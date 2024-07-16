Adam Britton, a British zoologist known for his crocodile research, is facing up to 249 years in prison for horrific crimes against dogs. The case has shocked animal rights activists and the public worldwide.

Britton, born around 1972 in West Yorkshire, UK, gained international recognition for his work with crocodiles, collaborating with David Attenborough and producing content for BBC and National Geographic. He moved to Australia in 1996, establishing a consultancy on wild crocodiles with his wife.

Between 2020 and 2022, Britton acquired 42 dogs through Gumtree Australia, subjecting at least 39 to sexual abuse, torture, and killing in a shipping container on his property. He shared footage of these acts on Telegram under pseudonyms.

An online tip led to a police raid on Britton's Darwin home, resulting in the seizure of 44 devices containing child abuse material. He faces 60 charges, including bestiality, possessing and transmitting child abuse material, and aggravated animal cruelty.

During court proceedings, Britton's lawyers cited "paraphilia" as a contributing factor. The case has been adjourned multiple times pending a psychiatric report, with sentencing set to continue on August 8, 2024.

Chief Justice Grant described the case details as "confronting and distressing," excusing some court staff due to potential psychological impact. The prosecution argues for maximum penalties, emphasising the calculated nature of Britton's actions.

Outside the court, protesters demanded justice for Britton's victims. The case continues to draw attention to issues of animal cruelty and the judicial process.