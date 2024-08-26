In a tragic incident on August 23, Dr. Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, a highly respected physician of Indian origin who was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.

Dr. Peramsetty, originally hailing from the Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, India, had built an illustrious medical career spanning over 38 years, making significant contributions to healthcare both in the United States and his native country.

Dr. Peramsetty was the founder and medical director of the Crimson Care Network, a consortium of local healthcare providers known for its commitment to quality care in Tuscaloosa.

Over the years, he managed multiple hospitals across the U.S. and earned widespread respect for his dedication to his patients and the medical field. His expertise was particularly noted in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine, having graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Sri Venkateswara Medical College.

The Crimson Care Network, in a statement posted on Facebook, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their esteemed leader. "We kindly request that you continue to keep the Peramsetty family and our team at Crimson Care Network in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Further statements will be released in the coming days, and we remain committed to honoring Dr. Peramsetty's enduring legacy. Please be assured that our clinics will maintain uninterrupted operations, ensuring continuous care for our community during this transition," the statement read.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma challenges Congress on caste census, accuses party of double standards

Dr. Peramsetty’s contributions extended beyond his medical practice. He was a philanthropist who generously supported his former school in Andhra Pradesh and was instrumental in the construction of a Sai temple in his village. During the Covid-19 pandemic, his efforts were particularly notable, earning him accolades for his dedication and service.

Survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters, all residing in the United States, Dr. Peramsetty's legacy continues to resonate. His impact was so profound that a street in Tuscaloosa was named in his honor, symbolizing his enduring influence on the community he served.

As the investigation into his untimely death continues, the medical community and those who knew him grapple with the loss of a figure whose life was dedicated to the well-being of others.