Rishi Sunak on October 24 became the United Kingdom's (UK) first Indian-origin Prime Minister after he got the support of more than 150 MPs.

As per British media reports, he has more than 150 MPs in his support and he is expected to take oath as PM on October 28.

Several former ministers also announced their support for Sunak.

Earlier, announcing his candidature, the 42-year-old former chancellor had said that he wanted to fix the country's economy, unite his party and work for the country.

With this development, Sunak will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

When Sunak lost to outgoing prime minister Liz Truss this summer, no one had imagined that he will be back at Downing Street.

Notably, he is the fifth prime minister in the last six years.

Rishi Sunak's parents are of Indian descent and they reportedly migrated from East Africa to the UK in the 1960s. He is married to Akshata Murthy who is the daughter of Infosys chief Narayan Murthy.

A Stanford University graduate and a former investment banker often lit diyas at this residence on Diwali.

Sunak also faced criticism while campaigning for the PM's post in the summer of 2022, however, he eventually got the top post in the UK.