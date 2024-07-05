Rishi Sunak conceded defeat on July 5 as the Labour Party emerged victorious in the UK's snap general election. Speaking from his constituency of Richmond and Northallerton, where he retained his seat with 47.5% of the vote, Sunak acknowledged the British people's "sobering verdict."

"The Labour Party has won this general election," Sunak stated, confirming he had called Labour leader Keir Starmer to congratulate him on the win.

The outgoing Prime Minister apologised to Conservative candidates who lost their seats, taking responsibility for the party's defeat. He announced his intention to travel to London to address the results further before stepping down.

This election marks the end of 14 years of Conservative rule in the UK. Sunak, who became the country's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, had called for the snap vote in late May, a move that surprised many within his party.

Labour's victory positions Keir Starmer to become the next Prime Minister. Starmer, who entered Parliament in 2015 and became Labour leader in 2020, has moved the party towards the political centre. His platform focuses on improving public services while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

In terms of foreign policy, Starmer is expected to maintain Britain's supportive stance towards Ukraine. He has also called for a ceasefire in Gaza while advocating for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The transition of power is expected to proceed smoothly, with Sunak emphasising that it will occur "in an orderly and peaceful manner, with goodwill on all sides."