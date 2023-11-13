British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed his Interior Minister, Suella Braverman, on Monday, according to a government source. The move is part of a larger reshuffle following Braverman's criticism of the police's response to a pro-Palestinian march.

Sunak, under pressure from opposition legislators and members of his Conservative Party, asked Braverman to step down, to which she agreed. James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is expected to assume her role.

The reshuffle also saw former Prime Minister David Cameron entering Downing Street, sparking rumours of his potential return to the government. Last week, Braverman accused the police of 'double standards' in dealing with protests, a claim the opposition Labour Party stated incited tensions at a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

This resulted in over 140 arrests after clashes between far-right counter-protesters and the police. Sunak is anticipated to make further changes in his cabinet, incorporating allies and dismissing ministers who, according to his office, have been underperforming.