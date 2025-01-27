Southern Lebanon witnessed escalating violence as Israeli forces killed 15 people, including a Lebanese soldier, and injured 83 others on Sunday. The clashes occurred alongside the expiration of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire’s withdrawal deadline, leaving thousands of displaced Lebanese citizens attempting to return home despite Israeli military restrictions.

Israel, citing Lebanon’s failure to meet ceasefire conditions, extended its military presence in the region. The conditions mandated Hezbollah’s disarmament and the deployment of the Lebanese army, which have yet to be fulfilled, according to Israeli authorities.

The Lebanese health ministry reported civilian casualties as Israeli forces fired on individuals near occupied villages. The Israeli military justified its actions, stating they targeted “imminent threats” and issued “warning shots” to prevent civilians from approaching their troops.



Footage aired by Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV showcased civilians marching toward their villages, carrying Hezbollah flags and images of fallen fighters. An Israeli military spokesperson accused Hezbollah of provoking tensions and warned of potential risks. The spokesperson assured that safe zones for civilian return would be identified soon.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah criticized Israel for violating the ceasefire agreement, which he described as supported by U.S. interests. Speaking to Reuters, he hailed the civilians’ efforts as a “people-powered liberation” and called for greater involvement from the Lebanese state and military.

The United Nations stated that conditions for a safe return to the contested areas remain unmet, citing delays in the ceasefire’s implementation. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged calm, emphasizing the reliance on the national army to safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He promised to address the situation at a global level to prevent further escalation.



Israel has yet to announce a timeline for its withdrawal, asserting the need to neutralize Hezbollah’s infrastructure and weapons stockpiles. The military campaign, initiated in response to Hezbollah’s support for Hamas during the Gaza conflict in October 2023, aims to secure Israeli communities affected by cross-border rocket fire.

The prolonged hostilities highlight the fragile state of the ceasefire, with both sides trading accusations of violations as southern Lebanon remains on edge.