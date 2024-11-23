The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global organization advocating for media safety and rights, has expressed grave concern over the persistent targeting of journalists in Pakistan. The latest victim, Janan Hussain (40), was among 42 Shiite Muslims ambushed and killed by gunmen on November 20 in the Kurram locality of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghanistan border. Hussain, a journalist with Channel 365 and a member of the Parachinar Press Club, became the 11th media worker killed in Pakistan this year.

“Janan Hussain is the 129th journalist to lose their life globally since January 1, highlighting an alarming pattern of impunity for perpetrators in such cases,” said Blaise Lempen, PEC president. Lempen called on Pakistani authorities to urgently investigate Hussain's death and ensure justice for the journalist, who leaves behind young children. He added, “The heavy toll of media employees in Pakistan, even without the backdrop of war, is deeply shocking.”

PEC’s South Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, provided a detailed list of the 10 journalists killed in Pakistan prior to Hussain this year. The victims include:

Jam Saghir Ahmed Lar (Daily Khabrain, Punjab, March 14)

Tahira Nosheen Rana (local Urdu newspaper, Punjab, April 22)

Muhammad Siddiq Mengel (Khuzdar Press Club, Balochistan, May 3)

Mehar Ashfaq Siyal (Daily Khabrain, Punjab, May 15)

Kamran Dawar (YouTube/Facebook journalist, North Waziristan, May 21)

Nasrullah Gadani (Awami Aghaz, Sindh, May 24)

Khalil Jibran (Khyber News, Pakhtunkhwa, June 19)

Hasan Zaib (Aaj News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, July 14)

Muhammad Bachal Ghunio (Awaz TV, Sindh, August 26)

Nisar Lehri (Masting Press Club, Balochistan, September 4)

The PEC urged Pakistan to strengthen its efforts to protect journalists, address the growing threat to press freedom, and deliver justice in cases of media killings.