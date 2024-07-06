A robotic civil servant in Gumi, South Korea, met an unexpected end after falling down stairs at the city council building. The incident, which occurred on June 27, has sparked discussions about the challenges of integrating autonomous technology in public spaces.

Since August 2023, the robot has been employed for document delivery, providing information, and promoting the city. Created by Bear Robotics, a company based in California, it stands out for its ability to navigate multiple floors using elevators.

However, eyewitnesses recently reported unusual behaviour before a fall, with the robot circling in one spot "as if something was there." Around 4 pm, officials found it damaged in the stairwell between the first and second floors.

While some local media dramatically dubbed the incident a "robot suicide," experts attribute it to a technical malfunction, citing potential causes such as navigational errors, sensor failure, or programming bugs.

The robot's remains are being analysed by the manufacturer, who is collaborating with the council to prevent future incidents. In response, Gumi City Council has paused plans to introduce a second robotic officer.

This setback comes as South Korea leads global automation adoption, boasting the world's highest robot density with one industrial robot per ten employees.