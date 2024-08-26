Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh held rallies on Sunday, marking the seventh anniversary of the military crackdown in Myanmar that forced them to flee their homeland. The demonstrations, held in camps across Cox's Bazar, saw refugees demanding a safe return to Myanmar.

Refugees of all ages participated in the rallies, carrying signs and chanting slogans that called for an end to violence and for their safe repatriation. Many wore ribbons inscribed with "Rohingya Genocide Remembrance," and their placards conveyed messages such as "Hope is home" and "We Rohingya are the citizens of Myanmar."

The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim minority group, have faced decades of persecution and conflict in Myanmar. The military crackdown in 2017, which led to the mass exodus of over 750,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh, is currently the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Recent weeks have seen a fresh wave of Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, as fighting intensifies in Myanmar’s Rakhine state between the military regime and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group. The conflict has further complicated the already dire situation for the Rohingya, who continue to face threats to their safety.

Human Rights Watch recently warned that the Rohingya in Myanmar are facing their gravest threats since 2017. The organisation reported that both the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army have been responsible for mass killings, arson, and forced recruitment in Rohingya communities in Rakhine state.

The situation in Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military coup in February 2021, which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. The coup sparked widespread protests, which were met with brutal military force, leading to an armed uprising across the country.