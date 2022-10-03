A Rohingya teenager was killed while another was injured after a land mine exploded near the Myanmar-Bangladesh border adjacent to the Bandarban district in Bangladesh on October 2, officials said.

The victim identified as Omar Farok, 17, belonged to the fishing community and was a resident of Konarpara Rohingya camp in no man’s land.

He had gone fishing with his companion Abdu Yah when both of them were caught in a powerful mine blast. While Farok died on the spot, Abdu was rushed to a hospital in Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar.

The residents of the Rohingya camp buried Farok in Konarpara cemetery after retrieving his body from the blast site.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 9 am on October 2, about 1 km inside Myanmar’s border, opposite Bangladesh border marker 35.

As per the Bangladesh Border Guards, three mines have exploded on the border this year, killing one person and injuring two.

