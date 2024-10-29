The Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) in its submission urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk who is visiting Bangladesh from today to press the Interim Government of Bangladesh to allow the establishment of a country mission of the UN human rights office in Bangladesh with full and unrestricted access to the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) to address human rights violations in the country.

The RRAG highlighted the failure of the Interim Government of Bangladesh to make the report of the inquiry commission headed by Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chittagong Mr Mohammad Nurullah Noori into the acts of violence upon indigenous peoples in Dighinala, Khagrachari and Rangamati from 19 September to 1 October 2024 public and the announcement of Chief Advisor Dr Mohammad Yunus that the problems of the indigenous peoples in the Chittagong Hill Tracts shall be addressed by the next elected government. In these attacks by the Bangladesh Army and the illegal settlers, at least four indigenous persons were killed, at least 75 indigenous Jumma people were seriously injured while at least 142 houses, shops and other business establishments and Buddhist temples were looted, destroyed or set ablaze.

The Hindu minorities too have been facing unprecedented acts of violence without accountability. While the daily Prothom Alo reported damage to 1,068 houses and business establishments and 22 places of worship from 5 to 20 August 2024, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad reported 2,010 incidents of communal violence during the same period. Despite being provided unprecedented security during the Durga Puja celebrations from 1 to 11 October 2024, Bangladesh Police reported that at least 35 incidents centering the Durga Puja celebrations had taken place.



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“In one hand, Noble Laureate Dr Mohammed Yunus has washed off his hands on the indigenous peoples of the Chittagong Hill Tracts by stating that Peace Accord will be implemented by the next elected government, on the other hand, without investigation into the acts of violence against religious minorities Dr Yunus had stated that these attacks took place because of their allegiance with the Awami League. This exclusionary approach against indigenous peoples and religious minorities is reflected from the formation of the Constitutional Reforms Commission in which not a single religious minority or indigenous peoples’ representative was included. These issues ought to be addressed.”- stated Mr Suhas Chakma, Director of the RRAG.

The RRAG also expressed concerns about the absolute lack of independence of judiciary in Bangladesh. While five Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice were removed, 12 High Court judges have been denied allocation of judicial work because of the socalled students protests. If any judge dares to release any leader or activist connected with former Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina government or Awami League, the judge will face the fury of the mob justice in the name of students.

“This absence of independence of judiciary is affecting those accused in various cases. By 31 August 2024, about 1,94,000 people i.e. 26,268 people named and around 1,68,000 unnamed persons, were accused in about 268 FIRs. Furthermore, at least 54 journalists perceived as supporters of the previous government led by Hasina were charged for various offences including for genocide and crimes against humanity for reporting. Unless the proceedings of the FIRs filed are stayed and a Committee of the Public Prosecutors to assess each of the FIR registered is established, thousands of unnamed persons will suffer because of false prosecution.”- further stated Mr Chakma.

The RRAG expressed concerns that while innocent are being prosecuted, at least 43 high-profile criminals and militants including Mufti Jashimuddin Rahmani, chief of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, an Al-Qaeda-inspired militant outfit now known as Ansar al Islam convicted for the murder of Rajib Haider, a blogger has been released on bail despite many pending cases. Other top terrorists released include Abbas Ali alias ‘Killer Abbas’ of Mirpur, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam alias Sweden Aslam of Tejgaon, Imamul Hasan Helal alias Picchi Helal of Mohammadpur and Sanjidul Islam alias Emon who were named in the list of 23 top terrorists published by the home ministry on 26 December 2001.