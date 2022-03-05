The Russian government has pronounced a ceasefire from 06:00 GMT to permit the opening of humanitarian corridors for clearing civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry said, “Today, on 5 March at Moscow time 10 a.m., the Russian side pronounces a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha."

During the second round of discussions in Belarus' Brest with the Ukrainian partners about the humanitarian corridors and exit routes.

"The Russians ought to pronounce a quick ceasefire and called for building humanitarian corridors for emptying civilians" the Ukrainian side urged.

Mykhailo Podolyak Ukraine’s presidential adviser on Thursday tweeted that both sides concurred with respect to the proposition of humanitarian corridors.

At least 20,000 people want to leave the city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is prepared for a "diplomatic solution" only if Ukraine is ready to acknowledge its demands.

At least 160,000 individuals are uprooted inside the nation taking after the military operation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Displaced people have fled to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and other neighboring countries looking for refuge from the steady Russian attacks which have to be focused on civilian settlements in Ukraine’s cities.

The cities Kharkiv, Kyiv, Sumy, and Mariupol have all endured casualties due to expanded threats.

Right now, the strengths of the so-called people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have barred the coastal city of Mariupol.

The local administration of Mariupol, agreeing to Sputnik News, said that the ceasefire will moreover be utilized to reestablish the basic infrastructure of the city and give fundamental things to the civilian populace within the city.

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