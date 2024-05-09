Russia has made serious allegations against the United States, claiming that it is attempting to interfere in India's parliamentary elections and disrupt the country's internal political stability.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, in a media briefing, criticized the US for not providing credible evidence regarding the foiled murder plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, allegedly involving Indian citizens.

Zakharova highlighted that the US report on religious freedom in India lacked an understanding of India's national mentality and history. She described America's accusations about religious freedoms as "unfounded" and "disrespectful" to India. Zakharova suggested that the US's motives behind such accusations were to destabilize India's internal political situation and complicate the general elections.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recently criticized India for alleged violations of religious freedom and recommended designating India and 16 other nations as "countries of particular concern." In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the report as "biased" and accused USCIRF of publishing anti-India propaganda.

Furthermore, Zakharova dismissed US allegations against an Indian intelligence official's involvement in planning the murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. She emphasized that Washington had not provided any reliable evidence to support these claims, calling speculation without evidence unacceptable.

The exchange of accusations between Russia and the US adds a new dimension to the ongoing international scrutiny of India's religious and political landscape, with diplomatic tensions rising over these contentious issues.