In a continuation of their military operations, Russia has seized control of four additional villages in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region, as reported by CNN citing Ukraine's top general on Monday. This comes just a day after Russia claimed to have captured five villages in the same region following a fresh ground assault.

While acknowledging the spread of ground combat, a Ukrainian regional official emphasized that Russia's progress thus far has not been deemed "significant." The situation remains tense as Russia's recent campaign, which commenced early Friday morning, continues to unfold.

According to information from the Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia now asserts control over a total of nine Ukrainian border villages, concentrated in two areas, located just a few dozen kilometers northeast of Kharkiv city.

Al Jazeera, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence, reported on Sunday that Russian forces had captured the initial five villages during their fresh ground assault in northeastern Ukraine. However, Ukrainian officials have yet to confirm these claims, particularly concerning the contested "grey zone" on the border of Ukraine's Kharkiv region and Russia.

Several Ukrainian journalists, as reported by Al Jazeera, stated that Russian troops seized the villages of Borysivka, Ohirtseve, Pylna, and Strilecha on Friday. Russia further claimed control over the village of Pletenivka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the ongoing conflict, confirmed fighting in Strilecha and Pletenivka, along with other villages. He asserted that Ukrainian troops are engaged in counterattacks to defend their territory.

Geolocated footage, analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War, confirmed the seizure of at least one village, describing Russia's recent gains as "tactically significant."

The intensified assault on the region has prompted over 1,700 civilians residing in settlements near the conflict to flee, according to Ukrainian authorities. This escalation follows Russia's heightened attacks in March, targeting energy infrastructure and settlements, in what analysts perceive as a concerted effort to shape conditions for an offensive.