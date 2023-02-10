Russia has carried out at least 17 missile attacks in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia in the southeast and Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, authorities said on February 10.

According to the city's acting mayor, Anatolii Kurtiev, Ukraine saw at least 17 Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia in the space of an hour.

''The missiles were aimed at energy facilities,'' media reports quoted Kurtiev as saying.

Another overnight attack campaign by Russian forces resulted in the loss of electricity in certain areas of Kharkiv.

"Critical infrastructure was attacked by the occupiers. Oleh Synehubov, the governor of Kharkiv, said on Telegram that there were roughly ten explosions.

"Power outages occur in some areas. There are emergency services available,'' he added.

No information was available right away on casualties in Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia.

In hard-fought skirmishes that both sides consider some of the deadliest in the conflict, Russian soldiers have just made progress for the first time in half a year.